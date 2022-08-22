“I never wanted to marry Gerard Pique because…”

The judge handling the case determined in June that the lawyer for the woman who reported the Portuguese for alleged rape acted “in bad faith”.

Kathryn Mayorga, the woman who accused Cristiano Ronaldo of an alleged rape in Las Vegas in the summer of 2009, has appealed Judge Jennifer Dorsey’s decision to dismiss the case. As published by British tabloid The Mirror, Mayorga’s legal team is ready for battle and has decided to reject Dorsey’s decision, which led to the dismissal of the lawsuit last July because his lead lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall , he acted in “bad faith” and based part of his accusation on confidential documents “stolen”.

The judge even kicked Stovall out of court on June 10 and ruled that he had done everything possible to keep the case on its feet, even going above and beyond ethics: “He crossed the line of ethical behavior before bringing this action and his disregard for the rules of this court continued unabated.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Cristiano had been seriously harmed by the lawyer’s conduct and his “frivolous and unconvincing” arguments, which is why he concluded that it was correct to dismiss Mayorga’s case without possibility. to present it again.

It should be remembered that Kathryn has already pocketed a juicy sum in the past after reaching an agreement with Ronaldo, but now she wants to cancel this out-of-court document and demands the payment of 63 million euros.

The accusation came to court in 2018 and shortly after Ronaldo pleaded his innocence: “I strongly deny the charges against me. Rape is a heinous crime that goes against everything I am and believe in.

Cristiano claims thousands of euros

Two months ago, when the conviction that led to the appeal took place, Cristiano’s lawyers demanded from Judge Jennifer Dorsey that Mayorga’s lawyer Stovall pay the player 600,000 euros and return him responsible for claiming millions of dollars in a failed claim.

They accused him of obtaining confidential attorney-client communications and attempting to make them public. In addition, according to The Mirror, the Portuguese international is also trying to recover thousands of euros corresponding to Leslie Stovall’s legal costs.

And it’s not the only open process on the matter, as the case is still pending over whether the Las Vegas police investigation files can be released to the press.