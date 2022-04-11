“I never wanted to marry Will, they forced me”: Jada Pinkett Smith’s surprising confession about her wedding

One of the many blows of the so-called “Slapgate”, the scandal at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, was the resurgence of old statements by the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who currently take on another frame of mind .

In 2018, on the Smith family show, Red Table Talk, where they elaborate on their daily lives and review turbulent moments in their lives, the actress confessed that she never wanted to marry Will: “They forced me and it was horrible,” she said in the round table, with her husband present.

Jada confessed to having “cried all the way down the aisle” and spoke of immense pressure to marry the King Richard star. “She was under a lot of pressure, she was a young actress, she was pregnant and I didn’t know what to do, but I never wanted to get married,” confirmed Pinkett Smith, who at that time was sweetly expecting her first child, Jaden.

The actress turned to her mother Adrienne, who was also on the show, to tell her that she felt she had forced her to make the relationship official. “We did it because ‘Gammy’ [el apodo que Jada le puso a su mamá] I was crying. It was as if she told us: ‘they have to get married’”, she expanded.

“Yes, I remember having a strong desire for you to get married and that you were sick, you were not cooperative at all,” Adrienne remarked, then made a reservation. “But I don’t remember your rejection of the idea of ​​marriage.” Her daughter mentioned that she was devastated before and during the wedding: “I was so upset that I had to get married that I ran down the damn aisle crying.”

Contrary to how Jada lived her marriage, Will said that it was something that she wanted very much, and that her experience was different. “Since I was five years old I imagined what my family would be like, there wasn’t a day in my life that I didn’t want to be married and have a family,” Smith said after listening to his wife.

Old postcard of Willow, Jaden, Will and Jada, always united. Photo: AFP



Will and Jada were married on December 31, 1997, in Baltimore, Maryland, and the following year Jaden, now 23, was born. In 2000, the couple welcomed Willow, 21.

In the 25 years that they have been together, not everything was pleasant for the couple. The marriage navigated crises, infidelities and media scandals. Two years ago, the rapper and friend of one of her children, August Alsina, assured in an American television program that he had a relationship for years with the actress. That statement did nothing but unite Smith and Pinkett, who elaborated on Jada’s infidelity on her show, where they usually take their clothes out in the sun.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett on their show, when they spoke face to face about the romance that the actress had with a rapper, a friend of her son. Video capture.



Also, in 2014, Jada assured that “maintaining an open relationship” was the magic formula for her marriage to stand. The actress said that both she and her husband were free to go out with whoever they wanted, although that “does not mean that we do it.” “You have to trust your partner, at the end of the day I am not anyone’s watchdog. Will Smith is a grown man, ”she clarified while rumors of an alleged infidelity of the actor with Margot Robbie, her co-star in Focus: Masters of the scam.

Will Smith and a decade-long ban

Will Smith slaps host Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars as he presents the award for best documentary on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



After he himself resigned as a member of the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Friday the sanction that the council took regarding the actor’s physical assault on Rock in full ceremony, caused by the discomfort he felt before a humorist’s joke about his wife.

The punishment was revealed in an open letter to “our Academy family” signed by David Rubin, its president, and Dawn Hudson, CEO of the organization. The Academy will allow Smith to be nominated for future roles if chosen by the more than 9,500 members of the organization, but he will not be able to raise the statuette in the Dolby Theater if he is the most voted, or participate in any event associated with the Academy. Oscar.

“I accept and respect the decision,” was the response that Smith released after hearing the verdict of the organization’s Board of Governors, made up of 54 members. In its open letter, the Academy acknowledged that the situation was not adequately addressed during the live broadcast of the ceremony. “We fell short, unprepared for something unprecedented,” admitted the council, calling Smith’s actions “unacceptable and damaging.”