I no longer know where … “, disconcerting phrase – Libero Quotidiano





Well 440 million euros perceived without having the right to. This is the last fraud against the state committed by 103 people, of which 78 are now under investigation and 35 subject to precautionary measures. The latter, professionals, entrepreneurs and accountants, have taken advantage of the aid allocated to companies and traders in difficulty due to Covid in an illicit way. To find out what was happening the Rimini Guardia di Finanza, who – during a search – found trolleys full of banknotes.



The organization based in Rimini had managed, through Neapolitan companies, to monetize the credits deriving from the bonuses. “I no longer know where to go to open accounts currents around the world “, said some of the suspects intercepted. The association, are the first rumors, would have had more bases throughout Italy and would have taken advantage of the measure provided for in the 2020 Relaunch decree without being entitled to it.





The execution of the measures, eight people ended up in prison and another 4 under house arrest, took place not only in Emilia Romagna but also in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, Trentino and Veneto. But the joke did not end here, because among the suspects, 9 they had applied for citizenship income while three others had precedents for mafia-type association.



