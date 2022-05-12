I not only beat Bivol, I knock him out

The Sinaloan raised his hand to ask for an opportunity before the executioner of Canelo as a mandatory challenger

The former world champion Gilberto ‘Lefty’ Ramirez remembered that Dmitry Bivol He owes him the opportunity to compete for the World Boxing Association Light Heavyweight Championship, and he assured that when that happens, he will not only be able to beat him, but even knock him out.

bivol comes from surprising Canelo Alvarez to saddle him with his first defeat since 2013, and not only endorsed the WBA 175-pound belt, but also entered the ranking of the best 10 pound for pound in the world. There has been talk after the battle of a possible rematch, but already ‘Lefty’ Ramirez raised his hand to claim his right as the mandatory challenger.

“After the fight they had, my fight with bivol It’s mandatory,” he said. Ramirez, who this Saturday will fight Dominic Boesel in Ontario, California. “And when that fight happens, I assure you that I am the only Mexican who can defeat him, and not only that, I think that after what we saw, I can knock him out,” added the undefeated Sinaloa.

For Gilbertthe sin he committed Alvarez was getting tired, because it was a competitive fight. in the end it was bivol who closed better and that made the difference to get a unanimous decision that allowed him to surprise despite the fact that the bets did not favor him and notably, since he was down to 6 to 1.

‘Zurdo’ Ramírez faces Dominic Boesel on Saturday. @ZurdoRamirezz

“Once we win the fight on Saturday we are going to ask for the fight, it is mandatory, so we hope that he will comply because here I am and we are ready to take advantage of that championship opportunity at 175 pounds, which is what we have been asking for since we moved up. of division”, sentenced ‘Left handed’who is 43-0 with 29 knockouts.