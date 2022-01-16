‘I offered direction to Sam Mendes while I was drunk’

The presence of Daniel Craig was fundamental for the success of the last cycle of James Bond, both as regards the interpretation of the character and as regards the development of a more mature and profound story than the previous ones. Not everyone, however, knows about Craig’s contribution to directing one of the chapters of the saga.

Not that the good Daniel has personally put himself behind the camera: the actor who changed James Bond forever, however, was decisive in the choice of Sam Mendes as director of Skyfall, at least according to what the person concerned has told in these hours.

Craig in fact recalled having offered Mendes the direction of Skyfall while he was definitely tipsy at a Christmas party given by Hugh Jackman: “I just said to him, ‘I probably shouldn’t be asking, but would you like to direct the next Bond movie?’ And he looked at me and said, ‘Yes’ and I thought:’Now I’m in the shit. I’m pretty sure I should talk to someone about it before I go around offering directorial jobs to people. ‘ But I was drunk, it wasn’t my fault“were the words of the actor.

Do you think the good Daniel was right to give in to alcohol? What do you think of the work done by Mendes directing Skyfall? Let us know in the comments! Speaking of the third film of the last cycle of 007, meanwhile, Javier Bardem recalled his problem with the lines on the set of Skyfall.