“I often feel like a war veteran”

Robert Downey Jr. has become iconic in recent years for his portrayal of Iron Man but the actor had to contend with severe alcohol and drug abuse from an early age. As revealed in various interviews, he began smoking marijuana at the age of 6 at the behest of his father, director Robert Downey Sr.

Between 1996 and 2001, the actor has been arrested several times on charges related to drug possession and use, supporting various rehabilitation programs, which in most cases have not achieved the desired result.

“Sometimes it is necessary to rethink the different phases of your evolution, both personally and objectively, you have to do it above all for the people you love. And one of those people, for me, is me. I have a vivid memory of that messed up kid, that devoted theater actor, that androgynous nihilist of twenty and that married boy in his late twenties with a small child, lost, lost in narcotics. Despite everything, I do not regret anything “.

However, Robert Downey Jr. admitted that he felt like a war veteran for all the experiences he had in his life: “Very often I have the feeling of being a war veteran. People who have not lived my past cannot understand. “

