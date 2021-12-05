“I, on the pitch more true than in life”

RUBLEV: NOW WE AIM TO CLOSE THE CIRCLE Now even Rublev got a click. Because if there was any doubt, about the match between Russia – indeed the Russian Tennis Federation – and Germany, it fell right on him. “In reality I think I played exactly like in the other matches – said Rublev at the press conference – the only difference is that in the previous days I felt like I was not struggling, I won without needing to concentrate. And this led me to lose focus and get myself back together. Today, on the other hand, I was excited from start to finish, I always just thought about playing at my best. And this is how in the end matches are won without suffering “.

Now Rublev’s head already goes to the final, to Croatia and above all to Gojo, the real surprise of this Davis Cup in Madrid. “I had already played there two years ago, always in the Davis Cup, when we faced Croatia in the group, but I don’t have many memories of that match. This week she won some ladies matches in this competition ranking doesn’t matter a great deal, it has been seen. If one player is 200 and the other is 30, it makes little difference. Everyone gives the best of himself. At the moment Borna is confident, he is expressing an excellent level ”. Russia can also count on a very deep squad: “There wasn’t much rotation, but above all it was due to the fact that in the group it was very important to win the first match 3-0. Against Spain it was difficult to rotate, because it’s hard to get someone who has not yet entered the field to play. When there was the opportunity to do so, against Sweden, the double with the result achieved was not played… When you arrive in these phases of the event it is like this, it is more logical to let those who are already used to the field play ”.

KOEPFER: “IT WOULD BE GOOD TO HAVE ZVEREV WITH US” Germany has not reached the Davis final for 28 years: “There are many very strong teams in circulation – explains the German Dominik Koepfer – and I think arriving in the semifinals is already a good result. Many nations stopped early, France came out in the days, we beat Great Britain which had two Top 20 in formation. This new format certainly benefits teams with players even with lower rankings, it becomes a great incentive to beat 90 pieces. Then, who knows, maybe in the next few years we will be able to also have Zverev to play with us and so we will have an important chance to win Davis. It would be nice to have Sascha with us, he’s a great guy and we get along very well with us. The problem is that with this schedule it is difficult to find a time to really disconnect before starting work again for the following season. The body has needs, it has to rest, and we are called to listen to our body. Maybe in the next few years he will change his mind and decide to play, it would be nice “. Koepfer ended the season with a defeat at the hands of Andrey Rublev: “But it was a great year for me, the greatest satisfaction was to play the tournaments of the Slam, all four over a year. And the fact that I have reached the third round in two of them makes me particularly happy. Now I have to be good at finding more continuity ”.

STRUFF: “WITH ANOTHER ZVEREV CALENDAR …” “I knew it would be tough to play against Medvedev – said Jan Lennard Struff -, he’s number 2 in the world. I think I started very well, with serve and volley, always playing aggressively. Then I played a bad game at 4-4, I ‘gave him’ three mistakes that put him in an easier situation, in the second part then I did mine. I am satisfied with how I played. Only in a couple of circumstances where I should have played better. I went down and Medvedev took advantage of it and left: he is too strong to grant him certain advantages ”. “Choosing between the ATP Cup and Davis? Good question, but I like them both, I would probably choose Davis in the end, if I really had to, because it has more history and tradition. But I really enjoyed the event that was set up in Australia to kick off the year. Then I am one who loves team competitions, I wish there were a lot more dates like that. For this reason I would never choose between one and the other, quite the contrary. If there were other team events, I would be very happy to play them “. For Germany it would be important to transfer some of this will to Zverev as well: “I talked to him about it, it would be of great help for the team. With him we are stronger and have more chances to win, but Sascha said well in advance that he would not participate due to the placement in the calendar. I myself now take a break, take a week’s vacation and then I will only have 10 days to prepare for the new season. Not too long, so it’s hard… “.

