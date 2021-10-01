News

“I once gave my friends $ 14 million as a gift”

George Clooney, in an interview with the magazine GQ on the occasion of the nomination received as “icon of the year”, he revealed particular background of the time he gave one as a gift substantial amount of cash to each of his 14 best friends.

The reason why the Hollywood star decided to make this extreme gesture was explained by Clooney with total naturalness: “I was a single guy. I was 52 or something. We were all getting old. I thought: ‘All I have are these friends who have helped me in one way or another in 35 years. Without them I would have nothing of what I have. If you were hit by a bus, they would all be in the will. So why am I waiting to be hit by a bus? ‘”

George Clooney
Photo: PrPhotos

In short, a gesture spontaneous love done at the right time, so you can also see the incredulous faces of friends when the suitcase full of money is opened. For Clooney this was a thank you to those who have always been in his life, even when he did not have the financial possibilities of now. For the first time he is talking about it: previously the news had spread through one of his friends, as well as a business partner, Rande Gerber, who had told how incredulous he was but also unable not to accept. George Clooney to convince them had shown them a map, indicating to each the places that he had had the pleasure of seeing and visiting thanks to the help of each of them, inviting them to accept the money as a sign of gratitude and recognition.

George Clooney friends: that levy that looked like a mission

In the interview given to GQ the actor also recalled how he did that pickup in Bank, declaring that “the bank security officers were shitting themselves.” The star had hired a large van for the occasion, to be able to collect all the cash in a well-stocked bank in Los Angeles and, once the mission was completed – because this is what we talk about – he had made an appointment with friends at his house on the day. next to deliver the money to them. We know what you are thinking at this point: we all want to be good friends by George Clooney!

