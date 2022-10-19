“I only had a 2% chance of staying alive”

In a matter of sitcom, few can overshadow him. If there is a comedy in the world of television that has gone down in history, this is, without any doubt, friends. A series that was absolutely crazy for years and years, with millions of fans around the world waiting on how life was going in New York for the group of six protagonist friends: the brothers Monica and Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay and Joey Tribbiani. A series of which 10 seasons were made, 237 chapters, which changed the lives of many viewers and, especially, its leading performers. Some Courteney Cox, David Schimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc who became famous throughout the planet and who became billionaires thanks to their role. An iconic series that no matter how much the years go by and the criticism of the humor that was spent grows, it meant a before and after in the world of comedies.

Considered by ‘The Hollywood reporter’ as the best series in history, and considered by many as the best sitcom of all time, nothing was the same for the six actors and actresses as when they were filming friends. When the lights went out, when Central Perk was closed, when the protagonists’ apartments were emptied, their lives were no longer the same. Nor their professional careers and the projects in which they have been participating. With few exceptions (the saga scream for Courteney Cox, some forgettable romantic movies for Jennifer Aniston, the series band of brothers for Schimmer or some other series or film for LeBlanc, Perry and Kudrow), the truth is that none of them has repeated the dazzling success they had when they lived in Manhattan in fiction.



The network where it was broadcast, NBC, brought the six of them together in a special program that made the most nostalgic people tear up. For what they had been, for the many moments that their characters gave us, but also for seeing how time passes for everyone, and with some, in a not very friendly way. Most of the pitying comments were directed at matthew perry: very strange rictus on his face as a result of aesthetic operations and his problems with alcohol, sometimes creeps see him, since he barely spoke.



Reunion of ‘Friends’, years after the worldwide success of the series / NBC

The ‘chandler’ of friends He is the one who has been punished the most by time, and in a memoir that has just been published, the same actor has hit his followers with a crude confession collected by the New York Times: He was about to die not long ago. In fact, the thing was so raw that she was told that she had only a 2% chance of still being alive. Perry talks in this book about his addictions to opioids. The memorieswhich will be released next November, collect fragments as a revelation about how “At age 49, he almost died from a gastrointestinal perforation and spent months in the hospital. According to doctors, the ‘Friends’ star had little chance of living. ‘The doctors told my family that had a 2 percent chance of living‘“.





“They put me on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and lungs. And that’s called Hail Mary. no one survives that“. Perry remembers his addiction to alcohol and how about 10 years later she was “entrenched in many problems. I could fix it, a little. But when he was 34 years old, he was in a lot of trouble. But there were years that I was sober during this time. Season 9 was the year I was sober all the way. And guess what season I was nominated for best actor? I said: ‘That would have to tell me something’Perry also gives goosebumps by confessing that at one point he took 55 Vicodin a day. “I didn’t know how to stop. If the police came to my house and said, ‘If you drink tonight, we’ll put you in jail,’ I’d start packing. I couldn’t stop because disease and addiction is progressive. So gets worse as you get older”.



matthew perry

He also writes that his co-stars from friends “they were understanding and patient“Having been to rehab 15 times, Perry says he now has the tools to stay sober.”I’m not saying I go to the gym a lot, because I don’t want to just be able to play superheroes. But now I’m a pretty healthy boy. What surprises me the most is my ability to resist. The way I can recover from all this horrible torture, wanting to explain the story, although it’s a little scary to explain all your secrets in a book, I haven’t left anything. That’s all“. The fans of his and of friends we celebrate it You like to read the book. But even happier that he had clung to this 2% chance of staying alive and pulled through.