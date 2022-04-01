“I only know because I went on vacation a few years ago”

2022-04-01

Spain was paired in the group of death for the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Spaniards will share a sector with Germany, Japan and the winner of the playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

The coach of La Roja, reacted after the game and spoke about his rivals on duty, assuring that his team will be a tough rival to beat.

“It’s easy, isn’t it? Easy! With Germany?” joked the Asturian coach, who was present in Doha. “It’s going to be nice, it’s a great group with a great rival, we’ll enjoy it. A World Cup is not played often”, said Lucho. .

“My body has remained as it was before the draw, the same. Regardless of who touched us, being there is already a prize. Being seeded means that what has been done in recent years counts. We’re up against Germany and I don’t know much about the rest, there’s time to analyse”, said the coach.