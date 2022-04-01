“I only know because I went on vacation a few years ago”
Spain was paired in the group of death for the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Spaniards will share a sector with Germany, Japan and the winner of the playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand.
The coach of La Roja, reacted after the game and spoke about his rivals on duty, assuring that his team will be a tough rival to beat.
“It’s easy, isn’t it? Easy! With Germany?” joked the Asturian coach, who was present in Doha. “It’s going to be nice, it’s a great group with a great rival, we’ll enjoy it. A World Cup is not played often”, said Lucho. .
“My body has remained as it was before the draw, the same. Regardless of who touched us, being there is already a prize. Being seeded means that what has been done in recent years counts. We’re up against Germany and I don’t know much about the rest, there’s time to analyse”, said the coach.
“We will continue trusting in what we are as a team, our style is very clear and the idea we have. Competing against us is very complicated and it will be difficult to beat us. Anyone can beat us and we can beat any team”, he added.
DT of Spain only remembers his vacation in Costa Rica
“I only know that I went on vacation a couple of years ago over there (Costa Rica) but unfortunately no, it is difficult to know about all the teams in the world. I am sure that we will arrive knowing everything about the teams from Costa Rica, New Zealand and Japan”, said the strategist.
Does Luis Enrique underestimate Costa Rica because of these statements? The truth is that Spain is one of the favorites to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
