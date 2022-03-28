Stephanie Beatrice walked the red carpet and was not only surprised by her beauty and charisma but also by referring to the province of Neuquén in one of the most prestigious awards in the film industry: the Oscar.

It is that the 94th ceremony was received by the 41-year-old actress for the nomination of the film “Encanto”, where she gives voice to Mirabel Madrigal, in the original version of the Disney film. On his way down the red carpet, the Argentine journalist Axel Kuschevatzky He inquired about his past. “How were you born in Neuquén? Sorry for asking you this question.” said the also film producer.

Sympathetic to the camera, the actress explained: “My mother is from Bolivia and my father from Barranquilla. They were in Argentina for work. When I was a baby they moved from one place to another. When I was two years old we came to the United States.”

He then acknowledged that knowing his native country is a pending account and even maintained that “I only know Neuquén through books”. At the same time she was eager to travel: “It is the plan for this year because I have never been able to be”he concluded.

-> Neuquina’s artistic career

Once in North America, Stephanie’s family chose Texas as their place of residence, where she cultivated her passion for acting. Back in 2002, and at the age of 21, moved to New York to find roles that would enrich her professional lifeand eight years later he settled permanently in Los Angeles.

His film debut came in 2013 with Destin Daniel Cretton’s independent film, Short Term 12, opposite Brie Larson and Rami Malek, and he hasn’t stopped working since then. is that even He had a small role in Modern Family, Bojack Horseman and One Day at a Time., among other. However, the sitcom commanded by Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) completely changed his life and allowed him to demonstrate his talent for the genre, which is acclaimed on American soil.

Although she married her colleague, Brad Hoss in 2018, Beatriz defined herself as bisexual in 2016, as in the fiction in which she stars. In this sense, and in an interview with the New York Times, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star spoke about the importance of her character in everyday life. “Out of art comes learning, conversations and growth. I like to tell stories, and I think I’m pretty good at it.”

In this same line, The artist often speaks openly about her eating problems to help those who are experiencing similar situations. “At the university we were all women and a dangerous climate was created, a behavior that began to normalize,” she said on one occasion.