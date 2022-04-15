“I only put my hands and I am an instrument, I give glory to God”, celebrates Dr. López de Victoria

Dr. Orlando López de Victoria narrates the impressive experiences he has had in his medical career.

Dr. Orlando López de Victoria, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

“I do not heal anyone, if God does not allow those cells to not seal, that wound will not heal. That is the daily miracle that I experience in the operating room. I’m just the instrument”, he declared. Dr. Orlando Lopez de Victoria in an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine this Good Friday.

López de Victoria has been offering cardiovascular and thoracic surgery services for almost three decades and states: “I am proud to be a servant in this field of health. I was initially interested in cardiology and when I did my rotations in general surgery I saw that I had some motor skills and then I did the surgery rotation Cardiovascular at Hospital San Lucasfrom Ponce and as a mentor I had Dr. Víctor Carlos and Dr. Salvador Jiménez, who instructed me to pursue cardiovascular surgery because they saw potential in me.”

He also adds that right now, in Puerto Rico, there is a shortage of cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons, for which he is asking the Lord, God, to give him the energy to continue and affirms that: “many times, almost all On days when I feel tired, exhausted, and serious patients continue to arrive, dying, and there are many consultants who want me to run away and stop attending to what I’m doing at that moment, humanly I feel like wanting to run away, but I calm down knowing that worse happened to Jesus Christ”, especially when he said that “the harvest is great and the workers are few” (Matthew 9: 37), and that “we pray to the father to supply the workers”, so “I see all this as an opportunity for God to show me that He is in control and that He opens the Red Sea every day, regardless of the circumstances,” the specialist highlights.

“Every day I see the Red Sea open and that is a wonderful thing”, highlights López de Victoria, who also maintains: “everything clears up, everything dissipates, people heal without me touching them and I see the hand of God in everyone the roads, just as he has promised, that he will always be there and will never fail,” he said.

Likewise, he adds: “I have had cases in which the literature has not been clear if they should be operated or not, and in those cases I have operated by faith. Cases in which there is a reasonable doubt, a fear of not having a good result, but I have learned to trust God and ask Him to help me in those surgeries that I classify as ‘surgeries by faith’, which have been a great testimony, not only for the patients and their families, but for me, since I have managed to have a success in medical scienceeven when there is no literature written about this surgery or that it seems impossible and God has given me the victory, so I have to give him the glory”.

López De Victoria indicates that in his training as a surgeon he has had contact with different pastors and church leaders to whom God has spoken and they have given them the message, in addition to anointing their hands. One of these pastors told him that God would use him as an instrument of healing and as an instrument for God to glorify himself, which reminds him of patients who have seen his face in dreams and images, even when the specialist López has not appeared, but they already know who it is because God has spoken to them and it is the patients who tell them: “get ready because this is going to happen”, in addition to having patients who have died, have risen and then have expressed, giving faith and testimony , always the same, that Jesus Christ is on the other side, so the specialist is impressed to receive the same message on all occasions, that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life, and no one goes to the Father without is for he.

This also reminds the consecrated physician of the words of 1Timothy 2:5 where it is said that: “For there is one God, also one Mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus”, therefore, between the scientific path and the Biblical Word, according to the doctor, there is a coincidence, something that is impressive to him, because people who have died and who López de Victoria has been about to declare dead, have been able to resuscitate without any medical complications, and give testimony of what they saw.

While the patient is dying, Dr. López confesses that he is crying out for them not to take him away, since the goal of every doctor is health and that people live, as he himself says. “Jesus Christ is listening to me, don’t change, keep going, it’s an honor for me,” is what patients have told him, says the doctor.

López feels privileged to live this experience and this prevents him from changing his way of being. More and more patients join his consultations, “at the end of time the gospel will come through the testimony of people and this is my testimony,” says the surgeon. It is true that God gives and God takes away, so some patients may die, but he has seen patients that God has placed him to present his alternative of eternal life at his last moment and that it is by faith that he does more than 2,000 years came Jesus Christ, who is God made man, died on the cross and paid for our sins with his blood. “If we believe in that and our mouth confesses it, we will be saved,” he emphasizes.

The doctor adds: “I am clear that his creation is better than any invention of man… The human body is a machine of perfection… What God created is still better than what man has invented, the patient lasts longer and live more. Everything that man has invented has not become better than what God has created. Every day before arriving at an operating room I invite God to enter my room and that it be He who manifests himself”.

“Look doctor, don’t change because Jesus Christ is listening to you”, are words that his patients have told him after transcendental experiences. Finally, López invites other doctors to allow themselves to be used by God and strengthen their relationship with the Lord.