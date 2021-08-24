I only wash my children when I feel it stinks

It seems the new trend in Hollywood to not waste water for personal hygiene: after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell also washes her children only when necessary.

We had talked to you in recent days about the puzzling revelations of Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher on their personal hygiene and their children, who had aroused the irony, even heavy, of social media. Well, today we discover that they are not alone in this new trend that calls for saving water at the expense of cleansing the body.

Kristen Bell, the well-known actress of Veronica Mars And The Good Place, married since 2013 to Dax Shepard, and Lincoln and Delta’s mother, aged 7 and 8, claims to be on the same wavelength as her colleagues. This was revealed by the American gossip site Page Six, which reports the (semi) serious declarations of the two:

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stench” – laughed the actress during an episode of The View – “As soon as you smell it, it’s biology’s way of telling you it’s time to clean up. That’s the red flag. Really, it’s just bacteria, and once you have bacteria, you have to say” row in the tub or in the shower. “Then referring to the fact that Kunis and Kutcher have said to wash their children only when they see that they are dirty, he added:” I don’t hate what they do, I wait to smell. “

AND ShepardThinking back to when the children were very young, she said “We used to bathe our children every night before we sent them to bed, as a rule. Then somehow they started going to bed alone without this habit and we had to start. asking “when was the last time you took a bath?”,

The American society of dermatology, reports Page Six, says children between the ages of 6 and 11 should bathe once or twice a week. Who knows how Italian parents behave.