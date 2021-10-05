“I only wash my children when I smell the stench”

The famous actress for the tv series Veronica Mars has revealed the hygienic habits of her family

Embarrassing confessions continue in Hollywood. After Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher has arrived that of Kristen Bell, known in Italy for the TV series Veronica Mars, e Dax Shepard. Married since 2013, the couple have two children: Lincoln and Delta, who are respectively 8 and 7 years old.

Guests of the tv show The View Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard admitted to don’t wash their babies so much. The two actors only do it when they smell a certain nauseating smell. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stench“, Declared Kristen bluntly.

“When you hear a whiff: this is biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean itBell added, more convinced than ever of her theory. Husband Dax Shepard instead recalled that when the children were babies they washed them every day, because being younger they were also more attentive.

Now that they are older and therefore more forgetful, the daily routine has changed, as pointed out by the actor, screenwriter and producer:

“When they started going to sleep alone without the routine, we started asking ourselves: when was the last time you washed them?”

The revelations of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently blurted out that they don’t wash every day. The two actors confided to take a shower only if strictly necessary. The same goes for i sons Wyatt and Dimitri, who are 6 and 4 years old. According to Kutcher – famous ex of Demi Moore – it is useless to use soap every day and it is preferable to wash children only if they have dirt on them.

Ashton Kutcher also revealed that she washes her armpits and private parts daily, while after the gym he throws water in his face to remove the salt from the sweat. Mila Kunis just washed her face twice a day: as a child she didn’t have hot water (was born and raised in Ukraine) and therefore from an early age she is used to not taking a shower often.

Strong statements that have made the rounds of the web, so much so that ironic memes have been wasted on social networks about what the Hollywood couple said. Of the same opinion, however, appear to be Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who they wash their babies only when strictly necessary.

Little curiosity: Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis starred together in 2016, in the film Very bad moms. The film had a sequel in 2017.