“I only wash my children when I smell the stench”

A new, incredible fashion rages among the stars of Hollywood, especially among young couples of actors with growing careers and little time to devote to the family. Among the two main supporters we include Mila Kunis, along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, and Kristen Bell, supported by her husband Dax Shepard. The two actresses have stated without any embarrassment or mince words that they are not big fans of the shower as far as their children are concerned.

In other words, both Kunis and Bells have very clearly hinted that they only wash their children when they stink. This not so much – and not only – for the lack of time that inevitably affects stars of that caliber, but also for a sort of “return to the origins” of biology, when human beings did not need too much soap because they were significantly more “savage ”Compared to today.

A new trend is taking hold among Hollywood stars: “We use soap only when strictly necessary”

At least this is what emerges from the interview released a few days ago by Kristen Bell (who in Italy became famous thanks to the role of protagonist in the hit TV show “Veronica Mars”) and Dax Shepard on the TV program The View, where the couple admitted for the first time that they didn’t wash their children so much. Married since 2013, the two actors have had two children Lincoln and Delta, who are respectively 8 and 7 years old.

“I’m a big fan of waiting for the stench” has explained Kristen without the slightest embarrassment.“When you hear a whiff: this is biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it” she continued, convinced. Her husband supported her by recalling how initially, when the children were very young, washing them was part of the evening routine. And when they were able to brush their teeth and go to bed on their own, things changed.

“When they started going to sleep alone without the routine, we started asking ourselves: when was the last time you washed them?” Dax Shepard said amid laughter from the audience. Another couple who made the same choice is the one formed by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who recently said they don’t wash every day, but only when necessary.

The same habit that they passed on to their two sons Wyatt and Dimitri, who according to Kutcher are washed only if visibly dirty or smelly.