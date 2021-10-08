From the pages of the new autobiographical book by Sharon Stone, The beauty of living twice (The Beauty of Living Twice), a burning revelation comes out, which makes us smile and which also makes us thank the Hollywood diva: “I paid Leonardo Di Caprio for the film Ready to die”.
With these words, the actress among the most famous on the big screen reveals that in 1995 she paid her colleague out of her own pocket, then unknown and therefore not attractive despite an extraordinary talent that she already showed at that time.
“This guy called Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who had the right audition,” writes the actress in the book.
Leo according to him, he would have been the only candidate to play flawlessly for the role of Kid, the illegitimate son of John Herod (played by Gene Hackman) who in the film tries in every way to win the respect of his father.
In fact, he would have been the only one to cry during the audition, identifying himself in an extraordinary way in the part. As he begged for his father as he was about to expire, his crying so true would have impressed everyone, first and foremost Sharon Stone as she did everything to keep him …
The directors of the film production company had asked her: “Why a stranger, Sharon? Why do you always penalize yourself?” but she had made her choice by now, and for that we will never stop thanking her as she helped DiCaprio in his climb to success, giving us one of the best actors around for years!
“The studio said that if I really wanted to cast him I could pay him using part of my salary,” said Stone. And so he did. The rest is history. Of the cinema.
The movie Ready to die
Ready to die is the western directed by Sam Raimi in which Sharon Stone plays Ellen, a gunslinger thirsty for personal revenge who comes to a city to register for a tournament.
His archenemy is John Herod (played by Gene Hackman), a ruthless boss who dictates the law (and dictates violence) in the town he illegally heads. The woman intends to take revenge on him who forced her as a child to kill her father, then sheriff of the city that Herod wanted to get rid of in order to dominate undisturbed.
The boss periodically hosts a single-elimination tournament to elect the fastest gunslinger in the state, with a final prize of $ 123,000. The reason? Get rid of your (many) enemies.
Leonardo DiCaprio thanks to Sharon Stone was able to play the gunslinger Kid, the illegitimate son of boss Herod who is a gunsmith and is the best gunslinger around. He will enter the tournament to win his father’s respect.
For DiCaprio this was the first major film of his career. Fifth film of his cinematography, Ready to die came out in 1995, two years after the movie Happy birthday Mr. Grape in which the actor joins Johnny Depp.