From the pages of the new autobiographical book by Sharon Stone, The beauty of living twice (The Beauty of Living Twice), a burning revelation comes out, which makes us smile and which also makes us thank the Hollywood diva: “I paid Leonardo Di Caprio for the film Ready to die”.



With these words, the actress among the most famous on the big screen reveals that in 1995 she paid her colleague out of her own pocket, then unknown and therefore not attractive despite an extraordinary talent that she already showed at that time.

“This guy called Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who had the right audition,” writes the actress in the book.

Leo according to him, he would have been the only candidate to play flawlessly for the role of Kid, the illegitimate son of John Herod (played by Gene Hackman) who in the film tries in every way to win the respect of his father.

In fact, he would have been the only one to cry during the audition, identifying himself in an extraordinary way in the part. As he begged for his father as he was about to expire, his crying so true would have impressed everyone, first and foremost Sharon Stone as she did everything to keep him …

The directors of the film production company had asked her: “Why a stranger, Sharon? Why do you always penalize yourself?” but she had made her choice by now, and for that we will never stop thanking her as she helped DiCaprio in his climb to success, giving us one of the best actors around for years!

“The studio said that if I really wanted to cast him I could pay him using part of my salary,” said Stone. And so he did. The rest is history. Of the cinema.