I paid Leonardo DiCaprio, because they didn’t want him for the film »- Corriere.it

In her biography The Beauty Of Living Twice Sharon Stone shared both painful personal memories (such as the abuse she and her sister suffered from her maternal grandfather or the 2001 aneurysm that nearly killed her) and cinematic anecdotes related to the his career in Hollywood. And among the latter there is one concerning Ready to Die in 1995 and Leonardo DiCaprio, then just 21 years old, selected for the role of The Kid at the insistence of the actress, who in Sam Raimi’s western film was not only the protagonist but also the co-producer. This guy named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who did a great audition – wrote Stone in her memoirs – but those at TriStar (the production company, ed) hesitated and asked me “why a stranger, Sharon? Why do you always shoot yourself in the foot? ”. Eventually they told me that if I wanted him so badly, I would have to pay him his salary out of my own pocket. And so I did.