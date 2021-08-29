I play massacre in the wellness center

Liane Moriarty, a bestselling writer proud of signing “women’s literature” must love paradoxes, because among other things it is women who read more, but who at the same time finds the label reductive, since there is no “literature male”. Australian, she has achieved tremendous success with Big Little Lies, which became an all-star HBO series scripted by David E. Kelley, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and starring, among others, his compatriot Nicole Kidman.

The actress and producer did not miss the next two books: Truly Madly Guilty (in Italian The barbeque), being adapted together with her partner Reese Witherspoon, e Nine complete strangers, which became a series of eight episodes (we saw the first six).

In America the distribution is branded Hulu, but for Italy it will be Amazon Prime Video, which thanks to its massive customer profiling knows all too well which books to bet on. A winning formula does not change: the screenplay is always by Kelley and again it focuses on the vision of a single film director, not Vallée but the less famous Jonathan Levine – who had so far directed only one pilot on TV.

After all, the “star power” of the cast is enough and advances, with Kidman at the center of everything and Melissa McCarthy in a sort of alter ego of the writer. Plus there are Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, and Samara Weaving, gathered at a health club for some kind of slaughter game. «You are here to suffer», the director-guru Masha tells them, «because you are already suffering» and adds: «I’m gonna fuck with you, That is, I will screw you up. His shock therapy, which promises to transform a person in a few days, with the secret help – but not too much – of experimental psychotropic drugs administered in an unscrupulous way. The recklessness with these substances is criticized by Masha’s assistant, who is certainly right also because she is a mulatto of humble origins, while Masha is white and has a career as a woman (redeemed after a trauma, perhaps). Her paternalism towards the assistant is what Liane Moriarty likes to mock. Kelley though, who also signed with Nicole Kidman The Undoing, is more complicit than critical.

It so happens that Moriarty thought of setting the novel on a tropical island before deciding for a wellness center and, coeval with the production of Nine Perfect Strangers, HBO and Mike White have realized White Lotus, which takes place right at a resort in Hawaii. Where is it White Lotus is a fierce criticism with stylistic underlining that push towards the grotesque, Nine Perfect Stranger instead, she is more fascinated by wealth: the class gap is comfortably swept under the rug and the characters are more funny than monstrous, harmless until dark secrets emerge so extreme that they escape social considerations anyway. A “comfort series” in short, which begins as one comedy and turns to thriller. Compared to the corrosive satire of White Lotus, Nine Perfect Strangers it has the sweet and fruity taste of the healthy smoothies that Masha serves her guests: addicted and fake miraculous. Precisely for this reason it is already clear which of the two series will be a real success …