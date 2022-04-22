“I played against Messi, Ibrahimovic or Lewandowski but the best…”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been found as a rival since he was in England. It has been measured with Lionel Messi in the most important stages of planet football.

And he also had to see other great players like Neymar, Luis Suárez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Robert Lewandowski as opponents.

However, when asked about the best footballer he has faced, Luka Modric decided to mention a legend he had direct battles with in midfield.

Although most players usually stick with a striker when talking about their biggest opponent, the captain of the Croatian national team wanted to give more precision to his answer by referring to a footballer who plays the same role on field.

“The best footballer I have ever faced? Wow… there are a lot! But the best, perhaps (Andrés) Iniesta»said the Real Madrid legend, according to what was collected (2018) in The Best Of section of the official FIFA media.

Beyond the rivalry they had for more than five years in Spanish football, Modric and Iniesta managed to position themselves among the best midfielders of all time.

They are two entertainers in the game who have played epic days at the top level of the elite. For titles, for individual achievements, and for consistency, both will go down in gaming history forever.