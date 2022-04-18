“I played against Messi, Ibrahimovic or Lewandowski but the best…”

After a career spanning over two decades as a professional, there is no doubt that Andrea Pirlo has coincided with some of the most talented footballers of all time. However, there is one that has always stood out in a particular way above the rest.

Some time ago, the Italian world champion was asked to select the most spectacular player with whom he has shared his entire career. And his immediate reaction was to name one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Although he also had to be a teammate of other attacking monsters such as Kaka, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alessandro Del Piero or Andriy Shevchenko, the two-time UEFA Champions League champion has made it clear that no one throughout his career in the elite was surprised. him as much as the legendary Ronaldo Nazario.

“The most talented footballer I have ever played with? Ronaldo, the Brazilian,” said the former Italian midfielder, in a dynamic (2019) that he completed with the official SPORF channel.

Both at Internazionale and AC Milan, Pirlo was an eyewitness to El Fenomeno’s power, goalscoring ability and fantastic play.

He saw it up close when he was in his prime and also in the latter part of his adventure at the highest level, so he is an authorized voice to speak about what for many was, is and always will be the best 9 of the story.