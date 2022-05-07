“I played with Benzema, Modric and Bale but I…”

In a press conference before the match against Betis, corresponding to the 35th day of LaLiga, Xavi Hernández delivered his vision of the historic competition that his club maintains with Real Madrid this Friday.

The Culés will try to secure their second place in the standings against the Copa del Rey champions, who are aiming for qualification for the Champions League.

La Liga postponed by Real: “I was told in November that Barca’s main objective was to qualify for the Champions League. I came here to fight for titles and we will see next year.

But this year, it is clear that the objective is to reach the Champions League. We have to be realistic, because this is our situation. From there, the year continues.

Real Madrid in UCL compared to Barca: “This is the message of Barca history. It would take years to play or win a different way. I don’t know if it will take ten, fifteen or twenty years.

By playing with this game model, we have won five Champions League titles and recognition from people around the world. People always remember Barça de Guardiola, de Messi, and they recognize us as the best team in history.

Besides winning, how you win is important. I have no doubt. And if you lose and draw, you have to insist on believing it. At Barca, it’s like that. The message is that you must insist and you must believe.

Whether it’s me the coach or someone else, we have to go down this path. History tells us so. By competing in this way, the Culé feels more proud. And without comparison with any team, the player takes pleasure in it.

Different style from Real: “We have another game model and another team of players, and we were also able to win games that we thought were lost, like in San Sebastian or Villarreal. There are circumstances.

But Real has that. When you forgive them, they can come back. There is no other secret. If they had put us 1-2, they would surely have come back, they have faith.

It’s in their DNA. We have a different type of game. The team that deserves the most doesn’t always win, it’s as capricious as that.

The value of winning the Clasico: “We gave him value at that time. And now too. But that meant no title. I think the difference is that we, when we had the opportunity to finish them, we finished it.

Real, as history tells us, if you let them score 0-2 or 0-3, they always come back. We attach great importance to this 0-4, of course. And winning like this and the way we did shows us how competitive we have to be.”

Team improvement: “We have improved a lot since I took over in November. We played well in many games, we had good results… but it’s a process and now we have to get into the Champions League. We work hard for that.”