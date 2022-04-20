“I played with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé but he was the one who…”

Despite his club changes, Luka Modric has traveled Europe with the vehicle that has accompanied him since his debut and from which he no longer seems to want to part.

Luka Modric is not only known for his talent on the football field but also for the gestures and actions he has had with his teammates and his family which is why many rate him as a humble player.

Another aspect of the Croatian gamer’s life that supports this theory is his car, a Bentley Continental GT model which was manufactured in the 2008 to 2010 generation and was one of the most popular cars due to the speed it reached.

Moreover, the car with the characteristics of a two-door coupe has been chosen by Luka Modric to accompany him during all the training sessions he has had since his arrival at Real Madrid, so many people already recognize this what is his car.

This pattern has been present in the footballer’s life since before he arrived in Spain, especially when he was still part of Tottenham, which is why the player spent 198,000 euros almost 10 years ago to buy the car.

Luka Modric’s cars

As a Real Madrid player, Modric had the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits sent to him by the club’s sponsors, including Audi, which allows them to choose a model from their catalog.

For this reason, last year the footballer decided to have an Audi Q8 Quattro Triptonic, which is a 286 hp SUV model and stands out for reaching 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, making it one of the best-selling signatures.

Despite the great popularity of this car, the player explained that he is going to use his usual car and, thanks to this, the club allows him to go to training in Madrid in the model of his choice.