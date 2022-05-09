“I played with Ronaldo and against Messi, but I’ve never seen a player like him”

Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has praised one of his teammates who he says does things players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi didn’t when they were young.

Before joining Manchester United during the last winter transfer window, Varane spent the last ten years at Real Madrid where his name will forever be engraved in the annals. With the Merengue, the Frenchman shared the same locker room as Cristiano Ronaldo for several years and also played against Lionel Messi several times during the Clasico.

Raphaël Varane also won all the trophies possible with Real, including the crazy series of three Champions League in a row between 2016 and 2018. During the last year of this historic treble, Real Madrid faced Kylian Mbappé’s PSG in the round of 16. And if his compatriot had not scored during this double confrontation, he still caused huge problems for Varane who already knows him in the France team.

“I have known a few extraterrestrials. I think this is the first time I have encountered a young alien. Normally, the extraterrestrials I meet them when they are 25, 30 years old. There, I met one before twenty years. There, everything goes faster. When I talk tactics with him before matches, I don’t have time to finish the sentences he has already understood, it’s assimilated, ”he said in the mixed zone after a question about Mbappé.

With Info-Sport