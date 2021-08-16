News

I Pozzo in the crypto world: Dogecoin sponsor of Watford

Posted on
The football-cryptocurrency binomial is getting stronger and stronger. This time it’s up to English football, with the Watford – Premier League club owned by the Pozzo family – which has signed an agreement with Dogecoin as a new sleeve sponsor on his return to the Premier League.

As reported by SportBusiness, the brand logo was featured on the club’s jersey during the first Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa. Dogecoin happens to Bitcoin as a sponsor of Watford, with the latter holding the role during the club’s last season in the Premier League in 2019/20.

The sponsorship of the uniform sleeve is not available for clubs competing in the Championship, England’s second division, where Watford played in the 2020/21 season after being relegated from the Premier League.

Now, after getting the promotion, the Watford seems to have strengthened its involvement in the world of cryptocurrencies, having already signed an agreement with the casino and sports betting platform crypto Stake.com as a jersey sponsor in July.

That deal is worth just under £ 5m per season in its first year, with bonuses that could further increase that figure in this and three-year contract term. Created in 2013, Dogecoin has become a well-known cryptocurrency in recent times and has been valued beyond 85 billion dollars in May.

