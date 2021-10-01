“I practically retired from acting”

“I’m practically retired,” he said Cameron Diaz talking about her acting career

As one of the most in-demand actresses of the late 1990s and 2000s, Cameron Diaz he has starred in numerous blockbuster films, from Everyone’s crazy about Mary to Charlie’s Angels, as far as My sister’s keeper And Shrek. Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, however, Diaz says she has “retired from acting”.

Sitting down with his co-stars of The sweetest thing… Christina Applegate And Selma Blair to remember the best moments during the making of the film, the three discussed a possible reunion 16 years after the release of the comedy. Cameron Diaz he said, “Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I’m in. I’m not literally doing anything ”. After Applegate said she has now partially retired from acting to raise her children, Diaz replied, “I’m semi-retired too, and I’m actually retired, so I’d love to see you ladies.”

The last on-screen appearance of the actress took place in 2014 in Annie – Happiness is contagious. Rumors of Diaz’s retirement started rolling earlier this month when Blair said in an interview that she’d love to do a sequel to The Sweetest Thing… but said, “Cameron is retired from acting. She has practically withdrawn ”. Blair later clarified her statements via Twitter, adding, “Cameron Diaz is NOT retiring in ANY case. And for more news: I am now retired from my job as a spokesperson for Cameron Diaz ”.

📠📺 EX BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨🚨. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. 🎙 – Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) 12 March 2018

Following the buzz around a sequel of The sweetest thing…, the writer of the original Nancy Pimental he told Variety: “There is no discussion going on about a sequel, but I delight in some ideas in my head all the time. We seem to have a coherent and loyal following for which I am grateful ”. Director Roger Kumble, who also worked with Blair on Cruel Intentions – First rule don’t fall in love, deferred any sequel projects to the 2002 comedy to Pimental, but added, “Nothing would make me happier than working with all those incredibly talented people again.”

Now only one thing remains to be clarified. Is Cameron Diaz really done with her acting career?