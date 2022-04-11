”I prefer to play in the best team in the world”

2022-04-11

Sergio Ramoswho had minutes last Saturday in the PSG thrashing over Clermontspoke with the former French player Ludovic Giuly on the ‘Amazon Prime France’ platform about the remaining years of his career and hopes to be able to extend his contract for one more campaign with the Parisian team.

How many years do you have left playing at the highest level?

“Four or five more years. And then live another experience. Here, in Paris, I have two years (of contract). We will try to make it three; one more. Then we’ll see. As long as my physique holds up, I think my head is very well focused”.

Be the best footballer in the world or play for the best club in the world

“I prefer to play for the best team in the world because, in the end, football is a team sport and it’s all about winning. Before being individually the best in the world, I prefer to play in world championships, Champions… You always need the work of your team”.

Play for your club or your country

“The feeling of your homeland, of your country… is always something very, very big. Afterwards, your team is to whom you owe yourself. You have to play well in your team to go to your national team. It is a similar feeling, but at the same time different. I couldn’t keep the one from my team or the one from the national team. They are the two unique feelings. Yes, it is true that with the national team you can aspire to be world champion”.