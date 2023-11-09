I promised God that I would return to Haiti. As the United States opens its doors, it is a difficult promise to keep.

When my wife and I decided to move to Haiti in 2010 after the devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake, we knew we were arriving on a battlefield.

We were newlyweds: young, full of vigor and conviction that we could change the world. We packed our bags and left Jackson, Mississippi, for Cap-Haïtien without even knowing the house we were moving into. Some of our friends called us fools. “Everyone is trying to escape this godforsaken place, except you,” they said.

In fact, returning to my homeland after a disaster that devastated the country was like swimming against the current. But I was just trying to be obedient to God’s call.

I was the only child among nine siblings to finish high school. After graduating in 1995, I spent five years begging God to send me to college. But I always wanted to study abroad and in English, a very ambitious dream that made me look ridiculous in front of many of my friends and family.

One day in January 2001, as I cried out to the Lord on my knees in my devotion, the Lord finally answered me, but with a clear and unequivocal command. In my spirit I could clearly hear the voice of the Lord telling me, Wherever I send you in the world, I need you to come back and serve me in Haiti. I accepted the deal. I had no choice!

Subsequently, the Lord sent me to many beautiful and rich countries around the world. I began my studies in Jamaica, where I met my wife. I then moved to Canada to complete my first degree, and then to the US and UK to pursue my Masters and PhD.

Since returning to Haiti, disease outbreaks, natural disasters and political unrest have been daily routine. Our faith, hope and resilience have been seriously tested. Within months of returning, in December 2011, she was about to pack her bags and permanently migrate back to North America.

We could barely put food on our table. We struggle to pay the rent. Our car was stolen by a shipping agent. The cholera pandemic was rampant. We didn’t have electricity. We felt abandoned by God and began to question our decision to return to Haiti.

But we find strength and encouragement in Scriptures like James 1:2-4, which says: “Consider yourselves great joy, my brothers, when you face various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, lacking nothing.”

This is why we are still here fighting the good fight. But the battlefield has never been as daunting as it is today.

Since our president was assassinated in 2021, the country has sunk into a dark sinkhole and has been surrounded and plagued by problems of all kinds. We have been physically exhausted. We have been mentally exhausted. We are financially exhausted. We, as a church, have been spiritually terrified. The battle has never been so fierce.

Even as these situations have escalated, it has been an increasing struggle to share this burden. Last year, the Biden administration made it easier for Haitians to live and work in the United States. Within six months, 70 percent of my church boards immigrated to the United States. (By the end of September, more than 85,000 Haitians had arrived in the United States.)

Such a program has been a blessing for individuals and families who could have a better life in the United States. But it is a curse to my country because it is ridding Haiti of its brightest and righteous people easily and quickly. It reinforces the mentality of escapism that enslaves so many Haitians and kills our desire to fight for sustainable change in our country. It represents a golden calf that attracts our most faithful believers to trust in man, rather than God, to meet their needs.

As I struggled with the loss of my community, they kept me awake at night with questions. How can I comfort the church after our drummer and bus driver, a 28-year-old young man, died unexpectedly? How do I respond to the pleas of so many people who need food, school supplies for their children, medicine, shelter, and spiritual liberation?

As a leader of my community, what do I say when those who should be in jail imprison people in Port-au-Prince? How do I articulate a theological response to gangs disrupting religious services at will in the capital? What do I tell people to do when gang members enter their villages and take over their land, houses and property?

Now that a dispute over a canal has led to the closure of the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, how can I encourage people whose livelihood has always been linked to binational trade between the two countries?

As president of Emmaus University, how do I tell my students that soon we will no longer be able to feed them due to skyrocketing food costs? How can I prepare the next generation of Haitian leaders in Emmaus to stop training during this desperate time because we simply cannot continue to provide financial aid?

How do I grapple with the reality that Haiti desperately needs Christian leaders with integrity when I am grappling with the challenges of raising funds for a library, classrooms, and scholarships?

That is the everyday reality on the battlefield and I am overwhelmed. What am I supposed to do now? Do I run for my life and leave everything behind?

While my body might be physically safe elsewhere, I know that leaving Haiti would cause my soul to languish. I would rather die on my knees on the battlefield with a peaceful heart than enjoy the comforts of this life with a broken spirit.

Let the battle rage. Let me fulfill my calling, until my Lord Jesus says it is time for him to get my crown. We will prevail if we stand firm on the words that the apostle Paul spoke long ago to the church in Corinth, saying: “We are troubled in every way, but not distressed; perplexed, but not desperate; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed” (2 Cor. 4:8-9).

The current reality could change soon. But right now the pressure is overwhelmingly strong. To our church family around the world, please pray and stand firm with us to remain in Haiti and finish the race.

Guenson Charlot is the president of Emmaus University in Acul-du-Nord, Haiti. You can learn more in his wife Claudia’s book, Haiti: The Black Sheep?. You can contact Guenson by email at guenson.charlot@emmaus.edu.ht