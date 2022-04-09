“I pulled my pants down and Cristiano Ronaldo hit me…”

The Portuguese Natacha Rodriguez tells her anecdote with Cristiano Ronaldo. She claimed she spent the night with Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodriguez claims that after two months of messaging, the pair slept together shortly after Ronaldo met his current partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

“It was 1 a.m. and I sent him a picture of my butt with the words ‘Enormous kiss’ as a joke”Rodriguez told The Sun. “I never thought he would respond. But at 6am he texted me and things went from there. Looking back, I wish I hadn’t.”

Things started in 2015 when Ronaldo was still in a relationship with Irina Shayk. ‘I couldn’t believe I was walking into Cristiano Ronaldo’s apartment’she added. “My heart was racing but he was very nice and kind and told me to act like I was at home”.

“I took my shoes off and poured myself some juice before sitting down next to him. We talked about his apartment and where I was from. I then took the lead, stood up, pulled my pants down and bent down to show him my ass. He hit it and said he loved it.”

According to Rodriguez, Ronaldo sent a message after the pair slept together in March 2017. “I liked. We will meet again one day. Top secret, please. Kisses”, he wrote. Ronaldo then cut contact, blocking her on all platforms and she believes he could do the same with his current partner.

Natacha feels disappointed

‘Cristiano let me down like a brick and he could do the same with Georgina’she said. “They say leopards never change places and professional footballers get a lot of attention from beautiful women who throw themselves at them. It will be the same in Manchester as in Europe”.

“Cristiano would be a good catch for anyone and Georgina needs to keep an eye on him if there is to be trust between them and a future for them. I was hurt by the way he dumped me by blocking me on Instagram after we slept together, and it still hurts now.”

“There will always be a before and an after in my life with Cristiano and the feeling that there could have been more for us, even if we didn’t end up becoming boyfriends and girlfriends”.

Despite the incident, she wished Ronaldo a happy life

“I read that Cristiano has re-signed for Manchester United and I’m happy for him. I think Georgina will and should move to Britain with him.” she concluded. “Despite what happened with us, I hope and pray that they stay together and stay in love.”

“They seem to be the perfect couple and, despite everything, I think Cristiano could have changed as a person and a partner. His family has grown and he is older and wiser.