“I raised Dybala, an extraordinary player. This is the rose “

Massimiliano Allegri prepares for tomorrow night’s match againstUdinese. Above all, he hopes that the players’ heads are on the game because, too many times, this year Juve he lost (many) points against the so-called small ones. After the defeat in the Super Cup againstInter, at 120 ‘, he expects a reaction from his team to continue in the good moment that the bianconeri are experiencing in the league and after the 4-3 comeback of Rome.

“The championship is different from the Super Cup. We face a very physical team that defends very well. It will be a game in which patience, technique and clarity will be needed. We want to reverse the trend with the small ones “. Two players will be missing, in addition to church which tomorrow will be operated on in Innsbruck: “There will be no Danilo And Bonucci. Leonardo will return after the break “.

Allegri on the market: “We have to hit the targets with those who are there” Max Allegri answers reporters on the market, to a specific question about Arthur, if the Brazilian will remain: “I repeat, this is the rose. With these players we have to hit the seasonal goals, first four places, move forward in the Champions League and the Italian Cup. We are growing as a team and working hard. We need serenity “. Glissa on Dybala: “The Company takes care of contracts, it’s not my concern. From a technical point of view, Dybala I raised him when he came from Palermo. He is an extraordinary player, who can give a lot, in the second half of the season we expect a lot both in the realization phase and in terms of performances. He is a great player ”.

The coach does not worry about the many players in question: “There is too much amazement about this. In all jobs, those who reach the end of the contract do not stop working earlier “. And he speaks with pleasure of McKennie: “He runs a lot, has grown and improved, but he can also do better. We can’t play under rhythm, but respecting any opponent “. On Rabiot: “Adrien had a good 1-on-one-against game Stretcher, towering over it. He is devoted to sacrifice and it was a pleasant surprise “. Are Juve too nervous? “In 20 years I have been banned twice. After the match against Napoli I made a mistake, but I’m human too. Bonucci he was wrong, he was fined and the case is closed “. Still on Dybala: “Arrivabene he spoke clearly, all evaluations will be done in March and April for a planning speech. We take care of the field ”.

Allegri and Inter: “They expected goleade, but we did well” Back on the Super Cup, Merry, on the defeat arrived in the Cesarini area: “They are the strongest team in the league. A dry game is history in itself and our pride comes out, we play until death. We have to be better in games against smaller teams, because there are fewer spaces and more attention is needed. The team is giving everything, it has also shown it in the Super Cup. Goleadas were expected, but we did very well even if in the decisive moment we had to do better, after taking the lead ”.

Allegri and the line-up: “Szczesny is back, Bernardeschi – Kulusevski is doubtful” Some anticipation on the formation of the Juve against theUdinese: “Pilgrims he could play from the start because he is fine. It will re-enter Cuadrado, then, there is De Sciglio as well as Alex Sandro who, before the mistake, had done well with Inter “. Back in the door Szczesny: “It’s okay with the timing. I have the doubt between Kulusevski And Bernardeschi because they both did well, but against theUdinese even the changes will be decisive “. Plays Rugani and not Chiellini. I’m 300 with the Juve tomorrow: “The most beautiful was the 3-1 in Madrid, even if we were eliminated. There were some good ones, but that was incredible because we had almost overturned the result ”.