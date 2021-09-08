‘I ran seven miles a day in heels!’

Cameron Diaz seems to bring with him good memories of the time spent on the set of Love does not go on vacation: the actress said she had a lot of fun in particular with the director Nancy Meyers, despite the many efforts required by the latter during the filming .

In the role of Amanda, in fact, Diaz was forced to do a lot of physical activity made even more difficult by the fact of constantly having to wear heels: “We covered the whole hill with this fake snow, completely biodegradable. It was an incredible thing, in England it never snows, in England it rains. But there were tons of snow. We had to make these very long plans, I’m just that little creature that runs into the distance. And of course there was music as we shot, so I had to go in time with the music“said the actress.

The ex-star of Tutti Pazzi per Mary then continued: “I keep running along these fields, up the hills, among the trees. I was literally in top shape at the end of that week. I ran more or less for seven miles a day on those heels. Between hills and mud. It was so funny. I was like, ‘I’m not going to complain, because my job now is running and it suits me perfectly. But I’m sweating a lot ‘“Hollywood, however, seems only a memory: recently Cameron Diaz admitted that she didn’t miss the set.