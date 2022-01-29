“I read you two dramatic testimonies”

The epochal reach of the pandemic that we are experiencing is also measured by the number of firsts recorded: never had a large part of the world population been reduced to confinement or forced to wear masks, there had never been a massive stop to production activities (not even in wartime), never was A total vaccination campaign was set up with products still in the testing phase.

Instead, what represents a constant in the midst of all these unpublished facts is the thin thread that binds Covid And power. A mechanism that has also been reproduced in the past, on the occasion of the epidemics that have made history and that have shaped society as we know it today. The plots of the time have been revealed by intellectuals, writers and men of culture who have recounted some of the darkest periods. Two examples above all: Francois Bonivard and his Chronicles of Geneva which tell of the bubonic plague of 1530 and SN Sergeyev-Tsensky and his The passion of Sevastopol of the first part of the XIX.

Some passages of the stories were read live by Fabio Duranti, with professor Giovanni Frajese to A Special Day, with Francesco Vergovich.