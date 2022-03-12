‘I really couldn’t believe Marvel wanted to talk to me’

In one of the first scenes of parasites, from director Bong Joon-ho, a brief conversation between rich student Min-hyuk and his friend Ki-woo turns out to be a pivotal moment in the multiple Oscar-winning film. “Teach a rich girl. They pay well,” Min-hyuk, who drives a scooter, tells the impoverished Ki-woo, who lives in a semi-basement with his family. AND when Min-hyuk offers Ki-woo the opportunity to take his place as the guardian of the wealthy Park family, he acts as a bridge between the two worlds, starting the plot of the movie.

Min-hyuk is played by Park Seo Jun, and despite the brevity of Park’s appearance in parasitesIt will have been the first time most international audiences have had a chance to get a good look at it. Still, Park is a big name in South Korea, thanks to a string of successful domestic TV series – mostly romantic comedies like She Was Pretty and Fight for My Way– and the success of Netflix Itaewon Class. Now his international profile is about to rise, following confirmation that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Captain Marvel 2: The Marvelsappearing alongside Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Zawe Ashton, becoming the third South Korean actor to join the MCU.

“When I first found out that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to talk to me, I couldn’t believe it. I really couldn’t believe it,” says Park. However, he remains tight-lipped about the actual details. “I’m just trying to be careful with Marvel-related questions,” he laughs, looking a little stressed. It’s no wonder, MCU actors swear to confidentiality. “I am not someone who is afraid of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So at first I felt some nerves. But everyone was so attentive and welcoming that I was able to adjust quickly.”

Park as Min-hyuk in parasites. Photo: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

On the day we speak, Park is in Seoul, having returned from filming in London. He’s looking cheerful in a green bomber jacket and denim shirt, and he’s happy to start talking before his Los Angeles-based manager joins the call to monitor any sensitive information about him. Marvel. “I didn’t come from a wealthy family and that’s why we had to move a lot., but I was able to meet a lot of different people at school and that allowed me to be more mature.” He pauses. “Some of my earliest childhood memories are of me just trying to find my way, rather than memories of being happy all the time.”

The issues of social inequality and Korea’s financial difficulties that parasites exhibited so brilliantly also found their way into other of Park’s works. In the 2017 series Fight for My Way, Park played a taekwondo athlete, Ko Dong-man, who is forced to give up his dream of going to the Olympics after being burdened by his family’s debts and his sister’s life-changing operation. Dong-man gives up his dream and becomes a pest exterminator. “People in their twenties in South Korea actually have a lot of difficulties, when it comes to living in general.” Park comments. “During my first days of acting, it was very difficult for me. At 20 you have to work a lot, but you also have to be careful with everything. Life, love, career, passion, everything. Fight for My Way it was one of the best dramas that could portray these feelings. I was able to connect with Dong-man. Sometimes, he failed and was frustrated with himself, but he endured and asserted himself. Among all the young people who were struggling, I managed to express the difficulties of one of them.”

Instant success…with Kim Da-mi in Itaewon Class. Photo: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

On Itaewon Class, Park plays an ex-con. At first sight, it is a story of revenge and punishment, but it also contains strong social commentary on how the rich abuse power. It was an instant hit. “Itaewon Class It came out in the middle of the rise of Korean movies and dramas, and I managed to gain a lot of international fans,” says Park. In the actor’s opinion, it was only a matter of time before the world woke up to the world of Korean film and television. Netflix and other platforms streaming provided international audiences with access to these projects, and the actor comments that the Korean entertainment industry offered something new. “I personally think that South Korea has put a lot of effort and time into creating good quality movies and series, but it has always been a bit of a hidden gem. There are many good movies and dramas and I want them to be recognized. I am proud to be able to contribute to this Korean boom.”

Park is also part of the Wooga Squad (“I don’t know why we call it that; it just happened”), a friendship group with actor Choi Woo-Shik (who played Ki-woo in Parasite), BTS member V, actor Park Hyung-sik and artist Peakboy. “They are very good friends with me and they give me a lot of comfort,” says Park. They seem to help him deal with the intense pressure that Korean actors and “idols” are under.. “Not only do we share the same values, thoughts, and perspectives on things, but we’re in similar industries, so we can share advice. We try to comfort each other as human beings, because what I am going through could be something that the others could go through in the future.”

I ask him what he does to relax. “I haven’t found the solution for that yet!” she says. I tell her that I started crocheting to help me get through the early days of the pandemic. A little taken aback by what I am trying to represent, he turns to the interpreter. “Hook knitting?” But when he realizes what I’m recommending, he laughs. “Okay, I will try it!”