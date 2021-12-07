I received 377 offers. Only one will remain

Marcell Jacobs is preparing for next season with the aim of confirming himself at the highest level after the two Olympic gold medals. The blue sprinter is looking for a man: “If it were up to me, I would ride a Brit, given how much they love me over there …”.

2022 will have to be for Marcell Jacobs the year of confirmation at the highest level on the planet, after the double gold won at the Olympics: the 27-year-old Italian sprinter knows well that everyone will be waiting for him, both on the track to beat him and outside to question the victories obtained last year summer in Tokyo. This is why the boy from Desenzano preferred to stop after his triumphs at the Games, to recharge his batteries and then start preparing for next season in the best possible way.

Jacobs’ workouts are a perpetually open construction site where every day we try to file the penny that can make a difference. The El Paso native is preparing a new start and the first results are excellent: “How much can I improve? The peak reached is the basis for getting to the next one. After Mount Everest, I want to conquer Mount Jacobs. I set no limits“.

The blue is looking for someone who can give him a specific hand to go beyond suffering, Jacobs and his coach Paolo Camossi they can’t make a mistake in their choice: “For two years I have been asking Paolo to find me a sparring partner for the repetitions – explains the blue to the Gazzetta dello Sport – You don’t need a phenomenon, just one who suffers with me, who when you are already tired and an exhausting session awaits you, shares the little desire. Offers? Moreover, it received 377 offers, including from athletes of international standing. Now he has to skim them and choose. If it were up to me, I would go to a Brit, given what happened with the relay race at the Games and how much someone in those parts loves me …“.

Conor McGregor as a caged lion in front of the TV: an image made him furious

Another fundamental aspect of the Jacobs athlete is the now known support of his mental coach Nicoletta Romanazzi: “Of course I continue to work on it, never according to a fixed calendar, but according to the moment and needs. We have an appointment for Thursday, for example. But in case I might call her even earlier“. As for theinvitation addressed to Usain Bolt to challenge himself to steal the flag, the blue sprinter continues to tease the Jamaican legend: “If he replied? “I’m waiting for him at the gate …“.