“I received a call from Serie A, I can come back as a free agent” – SOS Fanta

Gaston Ramirez can return to Serie A and fantasy football. The attacking midfielder – currently released – in an interview with The XIX century thus opened to one of his own return to Sampdoria, which had been talked about in recent days: “It’s very different from what I was used to. But since I’m a positive, it has its positive sides. For example, I am fortunate to be able to spend much more time with my children. With my family we stopped to live in Liguria, in Pieve and we are really well. And then I train to be ready for what’s to come in the future. I hope as soon as possible “.

CONDITION – “I feel good. The work I am doing is constructive. My feeling is that it won’t take more than two weeks. In recent days I had also had a contact with Entella, to see if I could train with them. Then now something could move for me, so I prefer to wait “.

FERRERO – “He called me last week. I hope we are well under way. I’m waiting for the final phone call. If the president believes that I can still give something to Sampdoria, I’m here ”.

CONTRACT – “I don’t think there are any problems. It’s enough for me to play and earn something on the pitch. Playing. I have not asked for any guarantee, the guarantee is me. Will you offer me a contract until June? Okay, it will be until June. There is no need to talk so much “.

TRANSFER FAILED – “Monza yes, but there is a problem with the non-EU quota. Turin had not shown up then no more. I have also had other contacts in recent times, but nothing in depth. And then I repeat, I would like to stay and play in Italy “.

D’AVERSA – “I heard it, for a greeting. Nothing official ”.

COMPANIONS – “I’ve never stopped hearing them. I feel loved… do you say so? From them, from Sampdoria fans, from those who work in society, from the environment. I spent four wonderful years with the Sampdoria shirt. I am confident, always. Ever since I have been playing football I have always believed in what I was doing. And I gave it my all. I would be delighted to return. Then there is a part of the events of life that can be governed less. If I have to go back to Sampdoria, I’ll be back. Otherwise, I will not return ”.

