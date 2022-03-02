I rechicuelo in Miss 89 – Rosa Belmonte – Libertad Digital

Miss 89 | Starz



A know-it-all university student wants to infiltrate the Miss Mexico pageant and when she asks someone to help her, do you know what reference she gives to convince him? Gloria Steinem at the Playboy Club. Instead of Sandra Bullock in Miss Special Agent! I don’t know what people are thinking. Although it is true that she enters as a teacher, not as an applicant. miss 89 It is a series about that year’s contest, about all the ladies (the misses) from the different Mexican states secluded in a fifth and disturbing country pine (La Encantada) to choose the best, to teach them, to get mad at them. Of course there is drugs, white slavery (or sexual abuse) and disgusting guys getting what he deserved (“The next president of Mexico has just died with his neck broken! Who is going to believe the story?” The future president of Mexico was strangling one of the girls as sexual foreplay).

The structure is like Big Little Lies. It starts with something big and goes back to explain what the hell has happened, focusing each of the episodes on one of the girls (not all of them, of course, there are eight of them, of which two are already available). Sometimes I wonder why I pay for Starz Play. Well, to be able to see things like these, even if they are not very far away. what it does Lucia Puenzo (it puts in the credits that it is showrunner, as well as co-director and one of the screenwriters) is a thriller that has a lot of politics and a lot of survival. In the production there are also Fábula and Fremantle, that is, the same ones from the Chilean series The pack, which in Spain could be seen on Prime Video. Fábula is the company of the Larraín brothers, who proposed Puenzo miss 89 to open market in Mexico. The plot was, in principle, centered on a girl, the university student, but Puenzo transformed her into a coral. Four young people plus the fillers. An amalgamation of several misses. AND a dark account of what happens in beauty pageants. Among the participants, well-to-do girls and maquiladoras with missing sisters. Good women and bad women (accomplices in the abuse or themselves doing evil). Puenzo tells in the interviews that what scandalizes us today, was allowed at that time.

The worst thing is the narration (of the university know-it-all) telling domain truisms in the form of intellectual feminist rolls.

At least crazier things happen than the journalist from The world, Gema García Marcos, unveiled in 2002. She came to the contest after being Miss Alicante for having paid an amount to the organizer. She was discovered before the final gala, but she had plenty of hidden camera footage. And there has always been bad talk about the contests they won Sofia Mazagatos (1991) and Mary Jesus Ruiz (2004). I mean there has always been someone with swearing. In any case, the contest with the name of Miss Spain ended in 2011. My favorite scene, at the height of Sandra Bullock asking for more penalties for rapists… and world peace, is the one from the 2005 contest. Verónica Hidalgo with her crown of Miss Spain and Eva González (Miss Spain 2003) giving advice: “Let him wear it with all the dignity in the world, be a very discreet person, be…”. And suddenly, María Jesús Ruiz appears: “I get old, I get old, because I love misses.” And Eva: “I can’t with you, María Jesús.” ‘I rechicuelo’ could have been called the series. I infiltrate, I creep.

Back to miss 89, Do you know who actually won that year in Mexico? They probably don’t know her. Marile del Rosario Santiago. But the Miss Mexico of 1988 had been Adriana Abascal. She does have a movie, a series, an admirer, a slave, a friend, a servant…