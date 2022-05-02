I recommend these JBL headphones that cost half the price of AirPods

Share

Fantastic value for money for these headphones on sale.

Although the new AirPods 3 are on sale, much better value for money have these JBL Tune 225TWS for 68 euros. Its usual price is around 90-100 euros and today its blue model is plummeting on Amazon. Aesthetically they are very similar to the AirPods 2, but with certain differences. They do not have nothing to envy to Apple headphonesso if your budget is tight, they are a great purchase option.

JBL has always made great quality headphones and is now specializing in releasing one-of-a-kind devices. lower price while maintaining a sound worthy of the highest range. These JBL are among the best cheap wireless headphones on the market today. Get rid of the wires, feel the bass and all this for a long time, because its battery is one of the most durable.

See on Amazon.es: JBL Tune 225TWS

Buy the JBL Tune 225TWS for 68 euros (RRP €99.99 )

Although the best offer is for the blue model, you have this version available in a total of 7 colors (blue, white, gray, orange, black, transparent orange and transparent black). The very small charging case with so only 49.7 grams in weight. each earphone it only weighs 9.8 grams. Your case charges to 100% in less than 2 hours via a USB-C port located at the bottom. headphone battery usually lasts about 5 hours and up to 25 hours with the battery in the case.

On a technical level, these JBL Tune 225TWS have a 32 ohm impedance so they are suitable for any type of device that emits wireless sound. supports Bluetooth version 5.0 henceforth, one of which better energy efficiency have. The drivers are 12 mm and are of the in-ear type, which go inside the auditory pavilion. With this you get a increased insulation of external noise.

See on Amazon.es: JBL Tune 225TWS

Is it so designed to last with them all day without even realizing that you are wearing them. The pairing is achieved at a very high speed, and we will be able to maintain a stable connection with two devices at the same time. They are amazing and we have compared them with the new AirPods 3, and the truth is that the differences are minimal for the high price that exists between the two.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!