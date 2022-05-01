I recommend this small Xiaomi smart TV for a very special place

Share

You should have one of these nicely hanging on the wall.

If there is one of the places where I recommend that you install a television, especially if it’s smart, it’s in your room. Many times we throw ourselves on the sofa at home to watch a movie or a series and we fell asleep in the classroom. What better way than to fall asleep in your own bed. And if you have one of the smart TVs with integrated Android TV, much better.

Hang a smart TV on the wall of your room in front of the bed it’s a great idea, I have a monitor with a Xiaomi TV Box connected to it and it is a great decision. When I feel like watching a movie and I know it’s been a long hard dayI put her to bed and fall asleep in the best place in my house.

Get the Xiaomi TV for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi has a large catalog of televisions, all of them with integrated Android TV, but only one of the models, the 32-inch ones like the one I recommend today, it has 720p resolution. This is not a drawback, on the contrary, it has a much lower energy consumption than a Full HD or 4K, so falling asleep we will be consuming less energy without meaning.

The Xiaomi model, the Smart TV P1 32 has a panel with HD resolution (1,366 x 768px), Android TV 9.0 preinstalled and 8 GB of internal memory. In it you can install the basic apps to watch streaming content such as Prime Video, Netflix or Disney+, as well as other radio apps like TuneIn Radio or those with on-demand content from national TV channels like RTVE or Atresplayer.

This TV mounts 2 x 5W RMS speakers each, perfect for putting the volume on a low level in the bedroom. For the task it will have, we do not need extreme power or sublime quality. Its connections allow us to connect many different devices, but we will not need them either if we only use their characteristics smart. However, we have Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, RJ45 Ethernet network input and 3.5 mm Jack headphone port.

To hang it on the wall You will need a VESA compatible 100 x 100 mm support, there are different types, to stick to the wall completely or with an extendable arm. The weight of this television is only 3.9kg without the base, so don’t worry if you have plasterboard walls at home, they will hold.

