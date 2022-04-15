I recommend this tablet for 150 euros, and it is not Xiaomi or Huawei or Samsung

Share

This device is very balanced and works well for very little.

long ago my mother your 2016 Samsung Galaxy Tab A broke, and was looking for a tablet to replace it. The budget was 150-200 euros and I thought… There are some for that price, but which is better? I started looking and there were models like the Lenovo Tab M10, the Huawei MatePad T10s or the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, but none of them convinced me and I thought, what about Amazon? Without a doubt, I would put it on the list of the best Android tablets.

I thought that Amazon had taken out the 7, 8 and 10 inch models of his Fire tablets and that he had never renewed his tablets. My surprise was when I saw that each of the models launched there were already 4 or 5 editions, improved every year and came across the 2021 Fire HD 10. A balanced tablet, with software made for basic tasks and with hardly any lag. It was what I was looking for and for only €149.99.

Fire HD 10, the perfect cheap tablet

Something certain about this tablet is that Amazon adds non-intrusive advertising (only on the lock screen) that can be removed for 15 euros more, which I did so that my mother (or my niece) would not accidentally hit the banners. The cheapest model is 32GB of internal storage which was ideal for the case, nor is it a tablet that is going to be used to download movies or great games. In wireless connections we have Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 low consumption, works well, connects quickly to the network and we can link some devices such as controllers, keyboards, etc. in seconds.

The Fire HD 10 is a device that has a 10.1-inch IPS type screen, with Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200 px) and it looks really good. Virtual memory amounts to 3GB RAM (4 GB in the version with 64 GB of storage), which makes the system run smoothly. Take with you the Amazon’s Fire OS 7 customization layer on top of Android 9. Perhaps I would have preferred a somewhat more current version of Android, but it is the system that works well, so Amazon will have said “better not touch it”. One “negative” thing is that does not have original Google Playonly with the Amazon app store, but we can install it by looking for a simple tutorial.

To its internal memory we have to add a compartment for expand it up to an extra 1TB with micro SD cards. Inside, in addition to the RAM, to achieve optimal performance, this Fire HD 10 mounts a MediaTek MT8183 processor, unique in its kind because it is not integrated by any other tablet or mobile. Is a CPU composed of 8 cores which works at a maximum of 2 GHz, very effective to save a lot of battery. Their graphics chip is the ARM Mali-G72 which runs at 800 MHz, is good for less demanding games, so perfect in this regard.

Speaking of battery, the autonomy of this tablet is going to be several days (or more than a week) making use as a person like my mother of 1 hour a day between mail, navigation, the bank app, searches on Amazon and something from Duolingo. On paper, it lasts up to 12 hours of continuous use. Also has fast charging through its USB-C 2.0 port. Its rear camera is 5 MP and the front is 2 MP, just for basic photos or family video calls. We have 2 microphones, so good sound for these calls is guaranteed. To complete the purchase of the tablet, I acquired one of the ‘thousand and one’ cases compatible with this Fire HD 10 of 2021.

