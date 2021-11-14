I renew Brozovic, the entourage hesitates. “But something has changed in the last few days and …”
The issue linked to the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic is taking center stage at Inter. The Corriere dello Sport reports the latest updates:
“So far Marotta and Ausilio have not been able to meet his representatives despite having invited them several times for a first meeting in Milan. The father and the lawyer who looks after Marcelo’s interests have not yet found the time to pay a visit to the avenue of Liberation, but something has changed in the last few days and the midfielder’s entourage has given the go-ahead to see each other “shortly.” It is possible that the face-to-face will arrive next week or the next, after the Champions League match at San Siro against Shakhtar “, explains the newspaper.
At the moment, however, it remains to be understood what the distance between supply and demand may be – according to CorSport, Inter is willing to reach 5.5 million euros plus bonuses compared to the current 4.2 – and if there are already must-have proposals from other clubs. “PSG is interested, but English clubs are also in the running”, explains the newspaper.
