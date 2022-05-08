“I repeat. He is the type of complete footballer that I want to be…”

“In terms of inspiration for doing this type of movement (speed) and your way of playing, who were (your references)?”, This is what the historic Rio Ferdinand asked Kylian Mbappé directly, in a conversation which they held for BT Sport and which the historic former England defender shared on his official YouTube channel.

And although he has always said that he grew up with Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol and expressed his fascination with what Lionel Messi does, the world champion confessed that due to his physical condition and his way of playing, he analyzed Thierry Henry with great attention as Ronaldo Nazario.

“Inspiration in my style of play? Different (players)… I think as a French footballer you can say Thierry Henry, and also Ronaldo Nazário. These types of players who play with the ball and are connected to the game, but can also create movements without the ball.

He is the type of complete footballer that I want to be. I work every day to be like them, but it’s hard.”said the former AS Monaco, in statements published on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE channel.

For power, for speed, for the ability to score and for versatility, it is a reality that Mbappé has gestures and actions that make many remember Titi and El Fenomeno. Even they have agreed to see themselves reflected a bit in what Kylian is currently doing at the top level of the elite.