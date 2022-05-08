“I repeat. I played with Cristiano and against Messi but…”

Edinson Cavani revealed he was considering leaving Manchester United when Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his return to the institution in August 2021.

The Uruguayan was a guest on the show Bola da Vez which will take place this Saturday on ESPN Brazil and revealed the details of the conversation he had with Walter Fernando Guglielmone, his brother and representative.

“At the time, I thought it was good that Manchester signed Cristiano. But knowing a bit about the world of football today, the first thing I did was call my brother and say to him: ‘Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would have asked to look for another club”, he remembers.

And he added: “I told him that but not because I didn’t want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. No. Because I had the opportunity to meet him and he’s a great professional, with his goals, and it’s perfect for his teammates. But as I know, after years in football, how it is today… That’s why I wanted to talk to my brother”.

Cavani, who will end his contract in June with Manchester United and leave on free agency, said: “Over time, whatever my injuries, which took me away from the season a bit… I experienced difficult situations, different from those I faced last year. And after a few months, I called my brother back and said, ‘Do you remember what you said at the start of the season?’ In football, there are no secrets. For me, everything is invented and I have a vision of football that no one is going to take away from me.

Finally, he concluded: “I called my brother and told him that. He said to me: ‘Be positive, Edi, they will do a good job.’ He told me several other things. ‘Let’s see what happens.’ And then everything happened and here we are, trying to add like I did in all the teams I’ve been to, but my way of thinking and seeing football proved me right the first few months and from there…I had some injury issues and I was a little off, but that’s kind of what happened.