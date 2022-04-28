“I repeat. I played with Ronaldinho, Neymar and against Cristiano but…”

Despite the fact that his current situation is not the best, Antoine Griezmann is still one of the most influential footballers in France, because, in addition to having an exceptional international career, the player also stands out for being very charismatic and to capture fans with his personality.

Antoine has always stood out for his humility, his joker and a little eccentric, three virtues which, in addition to helping him to fit in very well in the locker room, also generate a significant economic advantage, since some of the brands most important in the world take advantage of him in your image with incredible advertising campaigns.

Antoine Griezmann is, along with Neymar and Luis Suarez, one of the most important athletes of the German brand Puma, which makes them very striking shoes that make them stand out on the pitch thanks to their aerodynamic designs in striking colors which, in most cases, they end up being a bestseller.

The Atlético de Madrid player is currently wearing Puma Ultra 3.4 in different color versions. However, his sponsorship with the brand is not limited to boots, because in his daily life he also has practical CA Pro Classic sneakers, the value of which is within reach of all budgets, depending on the model and color combination, its price is between 60 and 90 euros.

Antoine Griezmann is addicted to memes

Leaving aside the question of shoes, Antoine also stands out for being the soul of the dressing room, as he always has a joke or a funny comment to make his teammates smile, however, this situation often gets out of hand, as the Frenchman plays reckless use of WhatsApp groups.

According to the revelations of his partner Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann is addicted to memes and usually shares them in all groups of Atlético de Madrid regardless of eras or contexts. In fact, on more than one occasion, he has shared some risque content.