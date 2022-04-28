“I repeat. I spent a night with Cristiano Ronaldo, when he…”

This is an article that has caused a lot of ink to flow. The British media The Sun has unveiled the unpublished testimony of Natacha Rodrigues, a Portuguese model.

The latter claims to have spent a night with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, when he was already in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

It’s no longer a secret that the life of professional footballers is not always easy. Indeed, it is not uncommon to have to do with stories of infidelity out of nowhere. Sometimes these are proven, others not.

And for good reason, many young women, malicious, do not hesitate to tell in the press that they have slept with such and such a player, for the sole purpose of getting people talking about them or even to receive a large sum of money. ‘money. This is the reason why this information is always taken with tweezers.

“He let me down like sh*t”

And today, it is Cristiano Ronaldo who is talking about him. On September 6, The Sun magazine unveiled the unpublished testimony of Natacha Rodrigues, a Portuguese model. The latter claims to have spent the night with the football player when he was already in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

“At 6am he texted me and it all went from there. It was when I sent him a video of me twerking in my underwear that he said he wanted to see me. Cristiano has always made it clear that he loves my body.she assures.

But the young woman does not have a particularly good memory of this story: “I was hurt by the way he dumped me, blocking me on Instagram after sleeping together (…) Cristiano dumped me like sh*t and he could do the same to Georgina. If Cristiano was my boyfriend, I don’t think I would trust him after what happened between us.”