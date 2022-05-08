“I repeat. I will never play for this club because…”

Cristiano Ronaldo loves challenges. From Portugal via England, Spain and Italy, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has everyone in agreement with his high-flying performances. But CR7 said in an interview that he will not play for a club no matter how much money he is offered. And it’s not Barca!

Cristiano Ronaldo was a promise at Sporting Lisbon, and it was at Manchester United that he completely broke out in the eyes of the whole world under the orders of a certain Sir Alex Ferguson.

Six years after his arrival (2003), he was led to continue his career at Real Madrid. but before he signed for Los Blancos, Ronaldo’s name was associated with Manchester City. But he immediately dismissed the possibility of joining the parochial enemy of the Red Devils

“Never, replied Cristiano Ronaldo in remarks reported by The Sun, when asked if he was going to join City. City have plenty of good players and could be a problem for United, Arsenal and Chelsea. But that doesn’t interest me. I’m only interested in playing for Real Madrid and teams like Barcelona and Valencia.”he continued then in 2009.

In 2015, the same question [s’il rejoindrait Man City] was asked to Ronaldo when he was announced about the departure to Real Madrid and he was annoyed: “Do you think money will make me change my mind at 30?” he asked the journalist. I don’t think, I don’t think that’s going to be a problem. If you talk about how much money I could go and earn in Qatar, they would probably have more money than Man City. But it’s not a question of money, it’s a question of passion.

Passion, Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrate that he still has some for Man United by being the only one or almost who carries the club this season with his 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 games. All at 37 years old.