“I repeat. It wasn’t your fault. I…”

Thousands of the singer’s followers assure that these sentences give a clue to what happened with the Barcelona footballer.

Shakira has once again turned to her social networks to share a new message with which her followers claim to give clues to what happened with Gerard Piqué, from whom she formalized her breakup last June and who is now happy in his romance with Clara Chía Martí, the young woman who is presumed to be the third in contention among the famous.

It was last Thursday when the Colombian singer broke the networks writing: “It was not your fault” and yesterday afternoon “Not even mine”, generating a series of opinions from her fans who were faithful amid scandal.

This morning, following the conversation, he wrote: “It was the fault of the monotony” causing a stir among his followers who asked him to clarify if they are part of his new single and if he would have something to see with his ex-partner.

Later, he shared a short clip from the video which is presumed to be his new hit of the year: “I never said anything, but it hurt. I knew this would happen,” he wrote at the bottom of an image showing a man’s foot stepping on a heart.

And it is that just a few weeks ago, in her interview for Elle magazine, Shakira mentioned that the situation she has been going through in recent months has inspired her to create new songs.

Right now, the post has over 230,000 reactions and thousands of comments asking him to end the mystery and say once and for all what he is referring to with these powerful phrases.

“Come on baby, enough is enough. Drop it off”; “I feel like the best album ever is about to be released”; “Gerard trembles”; “It wasn’t your fault, it was the monotony’s fault you see in the lyrics that you don’t want to leave anyone in the relationship that bad”; “It was the fault of the lack of values ​​on his part”; “The Queen is back” ; “Naaa, infidelities should not be justified,” they wrote.