In less than two months, the 2022 World Cup will begin in Qatar. Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will participate, unlike Sweden and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In 2014, during the World Cup play-offs in Brazil, Portugal and Sweden faced each other in the play-offs and just before the meeting, Zlatan said, in all modesty he says, that his qualification will bring much more to the World Cup than that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think the World Cup needs Zlatan more than Ronaldo. The excitement I can bring to the game and the goals I can score, nobody can compete with me for that. I believe the fans would want to see me there above anyone. I respect him as a player, there’s no doubt he’s one of the best.”he said on ESPN, about Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The World Cup is the biggest sporting competition in the world – it has to have the best players. If Ronaldo, or Neymar, or Rooney, or Messi, or Xavi is out, it’s a shame for the competition – and it’s a shame for the World Cup that one of me or Ronaldo isn’t in Brazil.”he added.

Eventually, Portugal will qualify, with a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo in the second leg and a goal in the first leg.

