“I return to the DR as many times as they want me to return”

Three years after his last visit to the country with the group CNCO, Joel DELEN returns as a soloist with his new song “Coconut”, a song addressed to all those who have ever been in love.

The singer will be the special guest at the Sin Bandera and Camila concert that will take place tonight at the Palacio de los Deportes.

In an interview for the HOY newspaper, Joel said he was happy to be back on Dominican soil, this time with his own music.

During the meeting, he not only told us that he will be releasing a new song soon, but also talked about his career in CNCO and the possibility of holding a concert in the country.

About your upcoming projects

The singer announced that his next single will be released in March and, although he could not give us many details, he revealed that he is working on his first album that will be released this year.

In addition, he pointed out that this album could contain collaborations with other artists that will be announced later.

At the moment, Joel is focused on finding his own style and to do so, he has been composing and testing various musical styles.

“I’m basically starting over. I changed my name, I left the group and I changed genre with the first song I released. I am still adapting so that people listen to me, that they understand my sound, ”she detailed.

The interpreter ofThe blame” He stated that he has many songs recorded waiting for their release date. “If it were up to me, this year two albums would come out, for sure,” he said excitedly.

When asked if it is in his plans to offer a concert in the country, Joel did not think twice before answering:

“I would love to be able to return many more times, it is a country that I have always loved. They have always received me with much love. I’m super happy to come back as many times as they want me to come back.”

Invitation to the Sin Bandera and Camila concert

His performance at the concert Camila and Without flag It was quite a surprise for the artist. As he told us, his manager, Renato Francis, was the one who suddenly told him that they were offering him to do the opening act.

“From one I said: «Of course I did»,» he recalled with a laugh.

When we asked him what he likes about the country, he did not hesitate to highlight his passion for Dominican culture.

“What don’t I like? It is the question”, joked the artist. “The food, the people, the music. I feel that people here are very passionate about everything, I love being here”.

About his time at CNCO

On numerous occasions the artist has mentioned that the CNCO boys “will always be his brothers”, and that is that his departure from the group did not mean the end of his friendship with Richard, Zabdiel, Eric and Christopher.

For Joel, the best memories he has of the band are the trips to various countries not only in Latin America, but also in Europe and the Asian continent.

“I think that was the most beautiful thing, being able to share all that with them,” he assured.

During the time he spent in the group, the artist said he had learned to be patient, to work as a team, to understand that things come in time and to maintain respect and communication with those he works with.

His departure from the band was motivated by the desire he felt to exploit the ideas he had in mind and that he would not be able to work as planned.

“It’s not that I felt limited, the truth is that I’d had a lot of ideas for a while that were already accumulating. When we had to do something as a group, sometimes ideas were put together, but it wasn’t exactly what you wanted,” he explained.

“I told the guys: «I think it’s time, not only to do different things, but also to grow as a person and an artist and, well, they understood it»”, he added.