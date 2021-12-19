«I reveal the secrets of Lucille Ball, a pioneer» – Corriere.it

from Stefania Ulivi

The actress starring with Javier Bardem in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos”, from December 20 on Prime, about the queen of sitcoms, targeted by McCarthyism

Great talent, even authorial and managerial, and even greater determination. Yet Lucille Ball, with over 70 films under her belt, never managed to play in the same league as her friends Katharine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall and Rita Hayworth. She was the queen, yes, but of Serie B cinema and empress of a very successful season of American TV comedy. “Lucille Ball was a pioneer. He ran a studio, the Desilu, when no woman did. I didn’t know much about her besides the famous show, Lucy and me. Thanks to Aaron Sorkin I fell in love with her and the dynamics of the couple she formed with her husband Desi Arnaz ». Nicole Kidman stars with Javier Bardem’s Being the Ricardos, the film (from 21 on Amazon Prime) written and directed by the director of The Chicago Trial 7 and series creator like West Wing And The Newsroom. Sorkin tells a week in the life of Ball and Arnaz, founders of Desilu Productions and inventors and performers of I Love Lucy (in Italian Lucy and I), one of the first American sit comedies aired on CBS from 1951 to 1957, beloved and innovative : the first to use the live shooting technique with three cameras. Week in which the director concentrates three central facts for Ball & Arnaz. The little known fact that Lucille in 1953 was under investigation by the Committee for Anti-American Activities (in 1936 she had signed a never practiced membership of the Communist Party, to please her working-class grandfather, he explained). The tabloid press articles in 1955 about Desi’s extramarital affair. It is her second pregnancy, between 1952 and 53, which Lucille wanted, with a stroke of genius, to bring to the small screen instead of hiding as it was used in an era when in the bedrooms – even married couples – beds they were always strictly separated.

Icon

«The film reveals the behind the scenes of the couple. It is not Lucy and me. But it reveals how such an iconic program was born and made. And who was the person capable of such genius, what his story was. Aaron goes back and forth in time this week and shows the essence of this woman and the people around her, ”Kidman, Golden Globes nominee as Bardem as actor and Sorkin for Best Screenplay, tells the press. It was writing that won her over, she says. “When he sent it to me, I couldn’t leave it. It is extraordinary. I said yes on impulse, without realizing what I was getting into. I said yes to Aaron Sorkin, to a great opportunity. But a few days later I realized how difficult it was. I tried to get into his voice. Impossible. She was a smoker, she has unique shades. And he changes it when Lucy plays. I thought: what did I do? I wish I had the necessary talent but I don’t have it. Luckily I had two months to devote myself to meticulous work, dissecting the show, listening to the voice. Such a long preparation is not usual for me ». Doubts certainly multiplied by the reactions of Lucille’s loyalists, convinced that the right actress to interpret her, better than the icy Nicole, was Debra Messing, more similar in temperament and artistic parable. Sorkin cut it short: “It is a portrait, not a photograph. Nicole is perfect. I chose her with my casting director, Francine Maisle, not with Twitter ». And the couple’s children, Lucie and Desi jr, co-producers, also gave their blessing. Sorkin gave Kidman time to get into the role, the actress continues, to create her own Lucille. “When I freaked out, which I did, it reassured me: I don’t want an imitation, do your job and I know you will do it. Through Lucy Ricardo I found Lucille Ball. I’m not the same person. Lucy is a creature of Lucille. A big”.