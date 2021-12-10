Sports

“I risked leaving football due to an arrhythmia, at night I counted the beats of my heart”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

The Giallorossi captain recounted the period that marked his career forever

Lorenzo Pellegrini he told himself to “The Player Tribune”, to which the captain of Roma destined some beautiful words, revealing what was the most difficult moment of his career. “When I was 16 they found that there was something wrong with my heart – said the Giallorossi midfielder – It was enough for me to go up a flight of stairs to get out of breath. Too many irregular beats. ”

“They told me I should stop playing for six to eight months and that we would later evaluate. So no running, no training, no football. No Rome “.

Heart arrhythmia is now just a bad memory, but certain feelings are not easily forgotten: “I have always been an optimistic person, but that moment was really complicated. I could not do anything, except one thing: listen to my heart. Everything. evening I tried to understand the frequency of my irregular heartbeats. I sat on the bed waiting for absolute silence, I closed my eyes and counted the beats“.

Then he concluded: “When the doctor told me I was cured, I was very motivated: I wanted to run forever, throw myself into tackles and slide. Maybe I could have invaded a whole nation by myself. So what happens in the first game? I break my fifth metatarsal. Six weeks off. But I managed to get through that period too, I gave my all to do it, this is why I say that Roma will never be a springboard for my career, Roma is the point of arrival for which I gave everything “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cazzaniga, the volleyball player deceived by a “fake” girlfriend for 15 years- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Atp, thousands of spectators queuing up and in Piazza San Carlo stands unusable due to the rain

4 weeks ago

Ballon d’Or 2021 LIVE: Barella 26th, Lautaro 21st and Kjaer 18th | Nationals

2 weeks ago

Milan back to the wall but Ibrahimovic rests. The fans have already chosen

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button