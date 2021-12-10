“I risked leaving football due to an arrhythmia, at night I counted the beats of my heart”

The Giallorossi captain recounted the period that marked his career forever

Lorenzo Pellegrini he told himself to “The Player Tribune”, to which the captain of Roma destined some beautiful words, revealing what was the most difficult moment of his career. “When I was 16 they found that there was something wrong with my heart – said the Giallorossi midfielder – It was enough for me to go up a flight of stairs to get out of breath. Too many irregular beats. ”

“They told me I should stop playing for six to eight months and that we would later evaluate. So no running, no training, no football. No Rome “.

Heart arrhythmia is now just a bad memory, but certain feelings are not easily forgotten: “I have always been an optimistic person, but that moment was really complicated. I could not do anything, except one thing: listen to my heart. Everything. evening I tried to understand the frequency of my irregular heartbeats. I sat on the bed waiting for absolute silence, I closed my eyes and counted the beats“.

Then he concluded: “When the doctor told me I was cured, I was very motivated: I wanted to run forever, throw myself into tackles and slide. Maybe I could have invaded a whole nation by myself. So what happens in the first game? I break my fifth metatarsal. Six weeks off. But I managed to get through that period too, I gave my all to do it, this is why I say that Roma will never be a springboard for my career, Roma is the point of arrival for which I gave everything “.