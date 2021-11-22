Health

“I risked losing my left eye”

“I had to do a emergency intervention because I had a macular hole also quite serious. I risked losing theleft eye“. Guest at”very true“, where he shows up with a black bandage to cover her left eye, Valeria Marini talks about her recent health problem. “It was a bit like this, day after day I was seeing worse and worse, I was very scared”.

“Exit from Supervivientes (the Spanish version of The Island of the Famous, ed), the doctor he had found a small thing in the eye and advised me to let mine see me ophthalmologist. However, I took it lightly “, admits the showgirl, who has not yet fully recovered the functionality of the eye.” I have to stay a lot careful and it is very important rehabilitation. The surgery, however, was perfectly successful, so I’m happy “.

